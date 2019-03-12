Crawley MP Henry Smith and TV star Stephen Mangan back Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal

Crawley MP Henry Smith and actor Stephen Mangan have joined forces to help Marie Curie provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

They also met Marie Curie rapid response healthcare assistant Patricia McDonnell at an event in Parliament on Wednesday (March 6) to celebrate the launch of Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign.

Crawley MP Henry Smith and actor Stephen Mangan, pictured with Patricia McDonnell, a Marie Curie rapid response healthcare assistant, are supporting the Marie Curie appeal

Mr Smith pledged his support to the appeal and is encouraging people to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support.

He said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life.

The money raised from the appeal will help Marie Curie be there for more people living with any terminal illness such as terminal cancer, dementia, heart failure, and motor neurone disease.

“As chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Blood Cancer, I know the importance of the support provided by nursing staff to patients and their support networks, not only when undergoing treatment but also when waiting for it to start, and even during periods of uncertainty over when or what treatment they may have.”

Stephen Mangan, a Marie Curie Ambassador, added: “I experienced first-hand the difference they make when they cared for both my mum and later, my dad at home.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be here with Henry Smith MP to help launch Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Whether its worn in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, by donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March, you and thousands of others in Crawley will help make sure thousands more dying people get the care and support they deserve.”

Daffodil pins will be available from high streets across the country, Marie Curie shops and stores including Superdrug, Spar, Hotter Shoes and Wyevale Garden Centres.

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, held every March, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil. Share your memory using #everydaffodil.