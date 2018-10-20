Bingo with Dave Benson Philips brings in £500 for St Barnabas House hospice

Former CBBC presenter Dave Benson Philips hosted a charity bingo night in Worthing, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice.

The entertainer, who lives in Worthing, was delighted to support a charity event in his home town.

Bingo night host Dave Benson Philips. Picture: Jimmy Willis

The bingo night at the Rose and Crown pub, in Montague Street, last Wednesday was organised by home care provider Caremark (Worthing & Arun) to raise money for the hospice.

Dave said: “I have spent my whole life performing all over the world on stage and TV, and to do an event like this in my home town has been a joy.

“It was also lovely to see some of the Caremark clients there, who I hear don’t get out as much as they would like.

“The carers volunteered their own time to go out and pick them up, sit with them for the evening and take them home again.

“Also well done to the managing director, Andrew Demetriou, for paying for their tickets. What a top bloke.”

The bingo night raised £514 for the hospice, which offers in-house and out-patient care for people in Adur, Arun, Worthing and Henfield.

Andrew said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came to our bingo night. We have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community and from both our clients and carers.

“It has been a great chance to raise awareness for St Barnabas House, so they can continue with the fantastic work that they do.”

Lottery win for Littlehampton neighbours

Fantastic atmosphere at GreenDreams festival, returning bigger and better than ever before

Ride for Romania supports Arun Youth Projects’ young leaders