1 in 3 Crawley women miss cervical cancer screening appointments

One in three women miss their cervical screening appointment in Crawley, it has been revealed.

The local NHS is urging women to respond to their cervical screening invitation letters, and if they missed previous invites, to book an appointment at their GP practice.

A spokesman said: “Two women die every day from cervical cancer in England, and locally figures from last year saw 1 in 3 miss their screening appointment in Crawley.

“Attending screening when invited can help protect against the risk of cervical cancer; it is estimated that cervical screening saves around 5,000 lives each year.

“However, cervical screening is at a 20 year low, with one in four women in the UK not attending their test.

“Everyone with a cervix, which is most women and many trans people, between the ages of 25 and 64 are invited to attend cervical screening every three or five years depending on their age.”

Attending regular screening, which only takes a few minutes can help stop cervical cancer before it starts by preventing potentially harmful cells from developing, added the spokesman.

Dr Laura Hill, clinical chair for NHS Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Cervical screening can stop cancer before it starts.

“We are urging our residents to act when they get their cervical screening invitation letters and attend their appointment, and if they missed previous invites, to book an appointment at their GP practice now.”