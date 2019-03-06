Hazard team scrambled after crew and passengers on Gatwick flight fall ill

A Hazardous Area Response Team was scrambled today (Wednesday, March 6) after crew and passengers on a flight to Gatwick fell ill.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called at about 5am after reports people were unwell and nauseous on the in-bound Virgin flight from Barbados.

The flight was carrying passengers who had been on a cruise ship.

A SECAmb spokesman said: “We were called to attend an in-bound flight at Gatwick following reports a number of passengers and crew were feeling unwell and nauseous.

“We sent ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team and a number of other specialist paramedics to the scene.

“The crews have worked together on scene to assess and treat approximately 30 people, most of whom have been able to be discharged from the scene with advice.

Gatwick Airport

“Two patients are being taken to hospital for further checks.”

Passenger Trevor Wilson tweeted: “Currently been stuck on plane at #gatwick for 90 mins due to sickness on board! Now told we are being taken to a holding centre to be assessed!”

Virgin said the flight had been chartered by a cruise company and was not a scheduled Virgin flight.

It said the problem had not originated on the plane.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said: “A number of customers on board a charter flight from Barbados to London Gatwick this morning reported feeling unwell onboard.

“As a precaution the plane was met by the relevant authorities who made the decision to screen everyone onboard, in line with standard health and safety procedures

“We are working closely with London Gatwick Airport and medical teams to offer assistance to customers, and will conduct a full investigation into the circumstances.”

See also:

‘Nightmare’ - dismay at 9-month M23 Pease Pottage roadworks

This week’s M23 road closures - here’s all you need to know

See inside new Oliver Bonas store at Gatwick Airport

M23 Pease Pottage roadworks - 12 questions answered