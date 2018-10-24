Hastings Scouts get stuck into gnome painting session

Sixth Hastings Scouts have been working hard improving on their arts and crafts skills at a fun gnome painting session. The Scouts enjoyed getting their hands dirty as they began their painting evening together.

Pictured above are Kat, Hayden, Luke from the group, painting the donated gnomes in a selection of bright colours.

These gnomes were given to the group by a friend of Sixth Hastings Scouts leader, Gavin Strachan, who contributed this picture to the Observer.

According to Gavin a great evening was had by all as the children worked hard to complete their creativity badge. The evening of painting was held at Sussex Coast College.