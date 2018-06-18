Grants awarded to Horsham Year of Culture projects

Dozens of projects will be receiving grantsto stage special events for the 2019 Horsham Year of Culture.

The overall initial response to the call for projects was huge, with more than 150 expressions of interest received.

The project ideas were wide and varied, but their main theme was the same; they were all representative of the entire Horsham district, a key aim at the core of the Year of Culture 2019.

A panel made up of representatives from Horsham District Council, the Arts Council, Creative Assembly and West Sussex County Times debated the merits of all the projects against the criteria which had been set out from the start of the project.

The end result was a wide ranging selection of 38 deserving projects that encapsulate culture in many of its forms; from ballroom dancing to sculpture, theatrical productions to cabaret, a year-long comedy competition to a film festival and so much more in between.

The projects are spread far and wide across the district, covering Ashington, Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Warnham, Steyning and Pulborough and many other others.

Commenting on the project announcements, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Cllr Jonathan Chowen said: “We were delighted, if not a little overwhelmed, at the high level of response and interest that we received from organisations wanting to get involved with our Year of Culture celebrations.

“Many thanks to all of the organisations who applied and well done to those who were successful in securing the funds they needed for their planned events.

“The selected project organisations should be justly proud as they have beaten off some stiff competition to be awarded the grants funds.

“Do remember that if you were not fortunate enough to be awarded these funds but still want to put on an event in 2019 you can still take part in our Year of Culture Fringe 2019 celebrations. We can promote your event on our website and in our two promotional programmes.”

The successful grant funded organisations and their projects are:

Ashington Community Centre

Celebration of Live Music to be held at the Community Centre

Barnstormers Comedy

Sussex Comedian of the Year Competition. Heats to be held across the district. With a grand final to find the winner.

Billingshurst Community Partnership

Lantern procession in Billingshurst and evening cultural event

Build an Opera

Community Music Project. Bringing local communities together to sing, including creating 12 pieces of music inspired by Horsham District.

Christ Hospital Museum

The restoration and exhibition of Frank Brangwyn ‘cartoons’.

Dff Dance

A week of dance/ballet workshops for all ages. Bringing in Leading dance companies and using local dance teachers to offer a variety of workshops.

Enchanted Horsham

Festival in Horsham Park

Engine Shed

A new adaptation of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol to be performed at the Capitol.

Half Moon Creative Arts

Sculpture and installation at Warnham Nature Reserve involving local communities to help inspire the design.

HAODS

Production of a play with community participation.

Henfield Community Partnership

Henfield & District Festival. 12 months of various events.

Holy Innocents Parish Church

Folk song singing workshop based on work of Henry Burstow and concert to perform folk songs including performances from Christ Hospital Students

Horsham Music Circle

Two music concerts which will showcase professional Horsham musicians.

Horsham School of Dance

Dance Festival for HDC school and YP

Interact

Arts Festival including interactive events at Shipley Windmill.

Kay Whiteley

Street Pianos. 6 pianos will be placed throughout the district. The pianos will be donated. Preparing the pianos and decoration using community workshops. Launch event for each piano.

Kokomo Production

Foolery Fest. A children’s cultural festival

Little Notes

Music workshops for the under 5s. Workshops to be held around the district

Luna Russell

Community craft project aimed at bringing the community together to be creative.

Magog

Female Morris dancers. Funding for equipment to support them whilst performing across the district.

New Friends of Horsham Park - Gardening Festival

3 Gardening Festival events. Gardening Fair, Gardens Question Time, Fruit, Flower and produce show

New Friends of Horsham Park - Poetry Corner

To create a poetry corner with seating. Residence can vote for fav poem Plus a poetry competition

North Horsham Parish Council

Chennels Brook Festival at Motte and Bailey

Pitchy Breath Theatre

A new playwriting writing competition. Winning submissions will be performed at the Capitol.

Shipley Arts Festival

Classical music festival. Funding towards festival costs.

Shipley, Horsham & Steyning Festivals

Supporting the management of all three Festivals.

Silvertip Films

Film Festival. Local communities can submit their own short films celebrating the Horsham District

Space Arts Trust

Horsham Cabaret a variety performance which will include a new commissioned poem about Horsham District and will tour 6 venues.

STEAMCademy

STEM/STEAM events for young people looking at technology and the arts.

Steyning Community Partnership

St Cuthmans Wheelbarrow race. A parade followed by a wheel barrow race celebrating the St Cuthmans legend

Steyning Festival

Literary Festival celebrating the written word.

Sussex Green Living

Share Fair event. Communities to come together to share time and skills.

Upper Beeding and Bramber Community Partnership

Theatrical event at Bramber Castle and other historical locations looking at life at the time of the Norman conquest.

Weald School

Film and photography project. A year in the life of Billingshurst. For Young people. Funding towards photography exhibition

West Chiltington Dramatic Society

A one act play competition for local theatre groups hosted by West Chiltington Dramatic Society.

West Sussex Music Trust

Massed schools choral and orchestral event for secondary school in the district.

Businesses wishing to be involved by sponsoring events or becoming official partners of the Year of Culture, go to the website, or contact the Year of Culture team directly by email at yearofculture2019@horsham.gov.uk

For further information our Year of Culture Project Co-ordinator on 01403 215060, or email yearofculture2019@horsham.gov.uk.