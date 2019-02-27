Golden bus revealed to celebrate Crawley firm’s top award

Metrobus has unveiled a gold-fronted bus to celebrate its Crawley depot winning the Top National Depot award at the UK Bus Awards.

The Depot of the Year gold-fronted double decker bus will serve multiple Metrobus routes.

Metrobus Crawley celebrates Top National Bus Depot award

The company also won bronze in the Top Shire Operator award’s category.

Metrobus managing director Martin Harris said: “Both of these awards are the result of a superb, sustained team effort.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the service Metrobus colleagues provide every day to customers and to the community.

“Their hard work and dedication shines through and has put Metrobus back on the top of the podium as Top National Bus Depot.”

Crawley depot also won the Top National Depot title in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

A spokesman said: “The judges were impressed with the Crawley depot’s overall performance, from how the company looks after and rewards its employees, through to its investment in depot facilities and growing community outreach.”

The Top National Depot category recognises bus depots that provide outstanding service and are committed to their customers, communities and employees. Only eight bus depots from across the UK reached the final.

Mark Yexley, chairman of the UK Bus Awards, said: “Metrobus’ Crawley depot has an enviable reputation for quality, investment and customer service. It’s great to see innovations in new technology too.”