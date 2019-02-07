Global retailer to close Horsham town centre store

A global retailer is to close the doors of its Horsham town centre store.

Fashion chain New Look, which has stores worldwide, is set to close the town's branch on Sunday March 3.

New Look in Horsham town centre

A notice on the window read: "We're closing on Sunday 3rd March.

"You can find your nearest stores at Crawley and Burgess Hill or shop our new collections at newlook.com."

In January New Look announced a deal with key stakeholders which it said aimed to restore long term profitability.

This follows national reports in November that more than 100 of the retailer's stores were at risk.

New Look and Swan Walk shopping centre have been approached for comment.

More to follow.