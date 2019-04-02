Girl, 15, charged with 'possessing knife and assaulting emergency worker' in Burgess Hill

Police have charged a 15-year-old girl with possessing a lock knife and assaulting an emergency worker in Burgess Hill, a spokesman said.

Police responded to a report of anti-social behaviour in Burgess Hill yesterday afternoon, according to a tweet by Mid Sussex Police.

Police tweeted: "We have charged a 15-year-old girl with possessing a lock knife and assaulting an emergency worker after a report of anti-social behaviour in Burgess Hill yesterday afternoon.

"Luckily the knife was not used in the assault on our officers and no injuries were received."

