Girl, 15, charged with 'possessing knife and assaulting emergency worker' in Burgess Hill

Police have charged a 15-year-old girl with possessing a lock knife and assaulting an emergency worker in Burgess Hill, a spokesman said.
Police responded to a report of anti-social behaviour in Burgess Hill yesterday afternoon, according to a tweet by Mid Sussex Police.
Police tweeted: "We have charged a 15-year-old girl with possessing a lock knife and assaulting an emergency worker after a report of anti-social behaviour in Burgess Hill yesterday afternoon.
"Luckily the knife was not used in the assault on our officers and no injuries were received."
SEE MORE: Six crews tackle 'major fire' at derelict Horsham house
Crawley police praised by Chief Inspector after 32 people arrested over the weekend
Crawley murder trial - judge warns jurors about knife crime as case begins