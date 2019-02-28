Get baking for Stand Up To Cancer with the Great British Bake Off

Bakers in the South East are being urged to grab their mixing bowls and whip up some cash, as ‘The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off’ returns this March.

The pie is the limit as chefs, cooks and cake-lovers across the region are being asked to mark the return of the show by creating their very own signature bakes to raise cash for Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Fans can take inspiration from a host of celebrities including comedian Russell Brand, University Challenge’s Jeremy Paxman and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams. They can join the stars putting their baking skills to the test by hosting their own baking fundraiser. A free pack is available full of ideas on how to raise vital dough for life-saving research.

To help them get started, budding bakers can kit out their kitchens with a new range of eye-catching Star Baker themed merchandise available online and from Cancer Research UK shops across the South East.

The Star Baker range has been designed exclusively for Stand Up To Cancer by Ted Baker and includes an apron, oven gloves, a trio of tea towels and a set of three different-sized storage tins.

There is also a recipe booklet available to buy for £1.99, full to the brim with mouth-watering cake, pastry and biscuit ideas.

100 per cent of the profits will fund Stand Up To Cancer’s game-changing research to save more lives.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith said: “One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with the disease so we need to do something about it now.

“Stand Up To Cancer is an amazing campaign that funds research into life-saving treatments. Being part of these special Great British Bake Off episodes has been a real honour - and a lot of fun - and I hope it will inspire viewers to get creative in the kitchen to raise plenty of much kneaded dough.

Five special episodes of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 from Tuesday, March 5, at 8pm.

To get involved visit standuptocancer.org.uk/bake-off