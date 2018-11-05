GB athlete’s marriage proposal surprise in European championships

A GB athlete had a weekend she will never forget, representing her nation for the first time and getting a surprise marriage proposal.

Danielle Rogers fulfilled every athlete’s dream by getting the chance to represent Great Britain when she went to the ETU Aquabike Championships in Ibiza on October 27.

Fraser Norton proposes to Danielle Rodegers

But if wearing the British colours wasn’t perfect enough, as she crossed the finish line her boyfriend Fraser Norton got down on one knee and popped a very important question.

Danielle said: “It was very very exciting. I was over the moon to finish the race and just to top it off Fraser did that - I didn’t think I could ever be so happy.”

Personal trainer Danielle first met Fraser four years ago after he moved into a neighbouring flat at a converted country estate in Leith Hill. The pair hit it off and a few years later moved to Nutbourne near Pulborough.

Danielle is a keen sportswoman and has been taking part in athletic events for more than 15 years. She said Fraser had travelled to support her in many of her competitions but with the Saturday’s coinciding with her first ever Great Britain call-up he couldn’t have asked her to marry her in a more perfect location.

She said: “I was absolutely ecstatic, over the moon. I am very lucky to have met him.”

She flew out to Ibiza with the 57-year-old and her mother but was treated to another surprise as two of her friends had also secretly flown out to watch her.

As Danielle crossed the finish line all four were on the other side of the spectators’ barriers. Fraser took her back to the finish to ‘take some photos’ before getting down on one knee and with a little help from the race announcer asked big question. “It was an amazing race and what a finish,” Danielle added.

The 43-year-old usually competes in triathlons but suffered an injury two years ago meaning she is not able to run long distances. Instead of packing it in she decided to compete in the next best thing.

The Aquabike competition - hampered a little by bad weather on the Spanish island - saw competitors take on a 1.9km swim and a 90km cycle with a short jog over the finish line - just like a triathlon but without the running.

Danielle said: “I love doing sports. I just love pushing myself I love to see the good results and I just love swimming and cycling and running.”

She added: “It was absolutely amazing, I absolutely loved it.”