Gallery: Horsham notches up 200th Parkrun

The landmark 200th Horsham parkrun on Saturday (June 16) was the biggest yet as hundreds turned out to celebrate and run.

The previous attendance record of 548 was eclipsed as 655 took to their heels around Horsham Park.

The event has been steadily growing in popularity since it’s maiden running back in September 2014.

The 5km timed course is run every Saturday at 9am in the park and indeed other parks across the country and the world.

It is free to take part and the focus in on fun and enjoyment for runners of all standards.

Saturday’s event had a beach party theme to tie in with Sussex Day and saw plenty of runners turn up in colourful attire.

There was also some landmark runs for participants with father and son Ray and Mark Aylmore doing their 100th and 50th runs respectively and Dereck Warwick doing his 250th run.

Event director Phil Liberman said: “Saturday was amazing and we smashed our attendance record by doing 655 runners.

“It was incredible to see a ribbon of runners all the way around the park and to think I said that after our first event and on Saturday we had nearly double what we had that first day.

“So many of our runners turned out in our beach party theme which was dedicated to the fact it was Sussex (by the Sea) Day.

“After a difficult winter where we had to relocate to Southwater Country Park for four months, to ease the strain on Horsham Park, it is now looking resplendent and we are looking forward to a very busy Summer.”

