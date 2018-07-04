Funding marks 50 years at trust

A funding boost of almost £100k will mean an additional 1,300 people will get the chance to take part in events being delivered at Woods Mill in Henfield this year as part of the Sussex Wildlife Trust’s 50-year celebrations.

The sum of £95,220 donated by the ScottishPower Foundation in support of the trust’s education programme will also allow the trust to deliver ten specialist wildlife identification courses, train 250 wildlife champions and establish a young naturalists club to engage the next generation in wildlife and conservation.

Carole Nicholeson, chairman of Sussex Wildlife Trust said: “On behalf of Sussex Wildlife Trust, I should like to thank ScottishPower Foundation for their amazing financial support that is allowing us not only to celebrate the anniversary of 50 years at Woods Mill nature reserve but will also allow us to make habitat improvements for wildlife. This will include restoration of the reed bed and we also plan to enhance the visitor experience by improving path access. So many more people will be able to enjoy and learn about wildlife and because of the support of ScottishPower Foundation we will really be able to take nature conservation to the next generation.”

As well as support for the programmes, the money from the ScottishPower Foundation has already facilitated the installation of a camera in the kestrel nesting box which offers members of the public the chance to watch the progress of the young chicks.

Trustees from the ScottishPower Foundation visited the site this week to meet with staff and learn more about how the funding will impact the vital community area during its milestone year. Woods Mill was opened to the public 50 years ago on 8 June 1968 and has since welcomed tens of thousands of people to learn about its remarkable environment.

ScottishPower Foundation Trustees Sarah Mistry and Anita Longley joined in during the visit by taking part in a pond-dipping session with students from local Upper Beeding Primary School where they met with youngsters benefiting from the funding.

Sarah Mistry, trustee of the ScottishPower Foundation said: “It was fantastic to see the Sussex Wildlife Trust in action and learn more about the impact that the programme will have for everyone in the local area and visitors from further afield, especially young people. The ScottishPower Foundation is committed to supporting projects that enrich communities and help organisations realise their visions for the future.”

The ScottishPower Foundation has donated more than £1million to charitable projects across the UK this year