‘From struggling to run for 1 minute to completing 5k’ - Crawley runners’ ‘life changing’ achievements

Runners have made ‘life changing’ achievements in just 10 weeks.

Crawley Run Crew was given funding last year to help get more people active and healthy by the Sussex Giving Fund from the Sussex Community Foundation.

Crawley Run Crew

Coach Tina Massiah said: “The funding among other things helped to pay for essential venue hire to be able to launch the first ever winter based 0-5k track programme in the borough.

“It started in January with over 40 participant signing up, the group has been fully supported by Crawley Run Crew with fully qualified coaches and run leaders alongside club members turning up as helpers and volunteering time to plan prepare and support and deliver sessions.

“During the programme the group has relentlessly ran in all weather conditions including wind, rain and snow.

“We are fast and fearlessly approaching the graduation run for the programme on 16th March and plans are in place with a waiting list for our next to start at the end of April.”

The group’s graduation with the club will be held on March 16 at 9am at the Tilgate Parkrun.

Tina added: “For many of the participants this has been a life changing 10 weeks and to go from struggling to run for one minute to completing a 5k run on an undulating course is a magnificent achievement.

“I have myself been supported by the club during a very difficult time post sepsis.

After two years I still struggle with ongoing health issues but can personally vouch from my own experience that running and the run community really is for everyone and not just athletes.

“It has been a delight to coach the participants and share in the highs and lows of their journey to a healthier happier, longer lifestyle.

“I look forward to cheering them over the finish line to success and accepting them into the Crawley Run Crew family after graduation.”

People can also chat to crew members and try mini tester sessions on March 16 on the track at K2 from 1pm-3pm.