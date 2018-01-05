Former Caledonian Girls set to fly high on stage again

A group of former British Caledonian air hostesses is set to perform the company's famous advert live on stage.

Sharon Poole, who is from Horsham, has organised a routine for six former fellow Caledonian girls to take part in during a concert organised for later this month.

The Beach Boyz Tribute Band will perform at Epsom Playhouse on Friday, January 26.

When they performed last at the Horsham Capitol last August they received rapturous applause.

The band included the first ever live performance of the advertisement Caledonian Girls. With Epsom close to Gatwick, the base of British Caledonian Airways and the home of many former BCAL staff, the Band will include a performance of the 1980s BCAL advertisement lyrics for “Caledonian Girls”.

For that segment, the band will be joined on stage by former BCAL air hostesses, Paula Comber and Lyn Povey, who are also from Horsham and four of their former colleagues, all in their distinctive tartan uniforms, in a routine choreographed by Sharon.

Commenting on the plans for the concert, former BCAL general manager, Laurie Price who together with friend Richard Heywood, helped put the BCAL slant into the event, said: “To hear the Caledonian Girls lyric performed live and see BCAL tartan uniforms on stage will be a testament to the enduring spirit and ethos of the BCAL brand that lives on to this day.

“I would encourage all who appreciate the Beach Boys music and have an interest in BCAL and all it stood for to attend the concert to enjoy a truly memorable evening”.

The concert will also be attended by representatives from Golden Lion Children’s Charity which was founded by British Caledonian staff in the early 1970s.

The aim was to raise funds for the charity’s work to bring hope, help and happiness to children with special needs and disadvantaged young people in and around the Gatwick area.

For more information on booking for the concert please call Epsom Playhouse (01372) 742555/742227.

The picture shows Paula Comber (green uniform) who lives in Horsham. The lady in the red uniform is Lyn Povey, a former long standing Horsham resident who used to run a local play school before moving to her current home in East Sussex. They are pictured with the Beach Boyz Tribute Band.