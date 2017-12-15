Former business leader in line to be new council chief

Former business leader Glen Chipp is in line to be the new chief executive of Horsham District Council.

The council’s employment committee will be recommending his appointment at an extraordinary meeting of the council on Tuesday.

When the position was first advertised, a salary of up to £112,000 was quoted for the post.

Glen is currently chief executive of Epping Forest District Council in Essex and has substantial local government experience having previously worked at Bath and North-East Somerset District Council as a strategic director from 2009-2012.

His early career was spent with Deloitte, ICI, Whirlpool and The Scotsman. In 1997, he became managing director of Inspirations Holidays Ltd, moving on in 1999 to be group aviation director of Thomas Cook Airlines. From 2002-2007 he was managing director of that business, before he had a short spell as chief operating officer at Save and Invest Ltd.

The council says that the recommendation to appoint Glen was made following an interview with the employment committee, as well as carrying out a series of interviews and tests and presenting to an audience of members and staff.

Subject to confirmation by Ccouncil on December 19, Glen will succeed Tom Crowley when he retires in April.

Council leader Ray Dawe said: “We look forward to welcoming Glen to Horsham where he will join an already strong leadership team. He will be bringing a wealth of experience with him and will help us to build on all the great work which is already taking place in the district.”

Glen said: “I’m delighted to be joining Horsham District Council as chief executive. This is an exciting opportunity and I very much look forward to working with councillors, officers and partners to improve the lives of people in our local communities.”