Force For Good grant brings elderly and young together

Men’s Shed Horsham and Leechpool Primary School have been brought together by an initiative championed by Police Mutual.

The Force For Good campaign has provided £350 of funding to enhance the wellbeing of children and the elderly, bringing together the two generations.

The children are taken through shared learning to increase their confidence to help others, which they can then practise when meeting with the elderly.

The two groups were nominated by members of the Surrey Police family.

DS Vinny Wagjiani, Surrey Police, nominated this initiative. He said: “With this funding, the children have now started the first part of the initiative by going through a shared learning from the book ‘7 Habits to Happy Kids’.

“I completed a pilot with my daughter who was an introvert and shy person, having gone through this book with her, she was able to present to children in her class, get elected for school council.

“More impressively, I saw her from her own initiative help an elderly man who had spilled his drink and was having trouble cleaning up.”