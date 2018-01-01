Floral success story for Storrington designer

Everything is coming up roses for floral designer Louise Mosey.

She’s currently celebrating her success at the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS) Designer of the Year flower show, which took place in the Winter Gardens at Blackpool.

“I have just got back from the competition, held at the Horseshoe Pavilion,” Louise explained. “I competed for the title of Floral Designer of the Year, which was open to all counties around the country.”

Louise, representing the Sussex area, was one of 20 challengers competing for the title.

“It felt like being in Strictly or Bake Off!” exclaims Louise, as she described the experience of being in the elimination rounds, which went from 20 competitors in the first round, to 10 in the semi-final, to five in the final. “The journey as a competitor was a real roller coaster ride,” she explained. “The overall theme to our competition pieces was ‘A World of Pantomime’, where we had to depict a pantomime and create a hanging exhibit, a design to be carried by a pantomime character and a foyer exhibit. I chose ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ with the first day comprising of the three pieces to be completed in five hours. I created Dame Trott, Jack’s mother, for my foyer arrangement, the beanstalk that Jack climbed up, and Dame Trott’s bag, which included magic beans! The second and third round comprised of imposed designs, a design where the competitor does not know what creation is required or which flowers or sundries are to be used until the three hour allotted time begins.”

Louise is delighted to have been named a finalist, having made it to the top five.

“Although I didn’t win, I was in the final and was very pleased to be a part of the competition,” she said. “This not only gave me the opportunity to be creative as a competitor in a national competition and represent my area but also to interact with the public and share my enthusiasm and passion for floral design. It was a privilege to represent Sussex and to be selected as a finalist. I am extremely grateful to the Sussex area for giving me the opportunity to take part in such a prestigious, national event.”

Louise, who lives in Storrington, was formally trained as a florist and is a member of the Sussex branch of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies club. “I have competed and exhibited in floral exhibitions for more than 35 years, and have achieved numerous awards including the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show with gold medals and Best in Session trophies,” she tells me.

Louise, who holds a certificate in education, also runs courses in Sussex.

“I very much enjoy my position as a floral designer and teaching students of all abilities in the art of floral design,” she says. “My floral design classes are held in West Sussex for students of all abilities and are designed to enable everyone to find their creative side and yes, everyone has one! They are fun, therapeutic, and a way of meeting other like minded people.”

“The world of floral design is one that just keeps evolving,” Louise explains, after I ask what initially drew her to the art of floral design. “Working with perishable items means no two designs will ever be quite the same, each is unique and I love that concept. I also love all crafts including drawing and enjoy incorporating these elements into my designs. I do not think I will ever stop loving what I do and sharing all my ideas with others.”