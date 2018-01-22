Fire crews warning after two car rescues within hours

A man was trapped underneath a car in one of two incidents within hours of each other on roads near Billingshurst on Sunday.

A heavy rescue unit was called out to free the man after the collision at 2.30am left the car on its roof, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The man had his arm stuck underneath the vehicle, but was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment and airbags.

A spokesman for SECAmb confirmed paramedics treated the man for arm injuries and another person at the scene for neck pain with both taken to Worthing Hospital.

Fire crews from Billingshurst and Petworth also attended the scene in Village Road, Kirdford, and stood down at by 3.45am.

In a second incident, just six hours later, Billingshurst Fire station was called after a car overturned on the A264 near Five Oaks, with a woman trapped inside.

A fire spokesman said crews gave first aid to the casualty, stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the casualty.

The woman was taken to East Surrey hospital with a head wound and a potential chest injury, SECAmb confirmed.

Billingshurst Fire Station tweeted about the incidents, with a plea to motorists to drive carefully.