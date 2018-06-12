Fire chief praises crews battling country club blaze

Thanks have gone out from a fire chief to crews who worked throught the night battling a devastating fire at a country club.

An investigation is now underway into the blaze which broke out at Cottesmore Hotel Golf & Country Club in Pease Pottage yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service group commander Richard Davy said: “Our officers are remaining at the scene today damping down, while an investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

“I would like to thank our dedicated firefighters and teams who swiftly acted following the initial call about this incident, and have worked through the night to keep the fire contained.

“I would also like to thank the Hazardous Area Response Team and the management of the hotel for their full co-operation.”

An alert was first sounded at 5.03pm yesterday afternoon and two fire engines from Crawley Fire Station were mobilised.

On arrival, crews found the building well alight and requested further assistance.

Ten fire engines finally attended, along with several specialist vehicles and specialist officers.

It is estimated that 50 per cent of the building was damaged by the fire. There were no reported injuries.