Final go-ahead sought for 130 new homes between Horsham and Crawley

Developers are seeking the final go-ahead for building 130 new homes as part of the Kilnwood Vale estate between Horsham and Crawley.

Initial planning approval for the 2,500 home estate at Faygate was granted by Horsham District Council in 2011.

Now developers Linden Homes are seeking final approval for the layout and landscaping of 41 flats and 89 houses as part of the second phase of the development.

The homes are two, three and four bedroomed houses with one and two-bed three-storey flats. Twenty five per cent of the development is scheduled as ‘affordable housing.’