Family pay tribute to three-year-old who died in Surrey collision

The family of a three-year-old boy who died following a collision in Surrey describe him as a 'beautifully wild, loving and funny little boy'.

Surrey Police are continuing to investigate the collision in Oxted on Sunday (June 2), in which a three-year-old child, who has been formally identified as Callan Hornegold, sadly died.

Paying tribute to Callan, his family said: “On Sunday afternoon, our family suffered the most horrendous loss of our beautifully wild, loving and funny little boy. There are no words to begin to describe the pain that we are feeling.

“We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support and love that we have been shown, and are so thankful for the efforts of all the paramedics and medical staff who did their very best for our boy. We have a very long road ahead of us and respectfully request that we are allowed to quietly grieve alone.”

Officers were called around 10.40am to The Hollies estate in Hurst Green following reports of the collision, involving a white Mercedes Sprinter box van. The child is believed to have been riding a skateboard at the time of the incident.

Emergency services, including ambulance crews and the air ambulance, were in attendance.

The boy was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill but was sadly declared dead at 12.05pm.

We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or may have any dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward as a matter of urgency. If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19123167.