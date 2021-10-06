Success for Lindfield’s Great Big Green Week

Fairer World Lindfield said the programme, which ran from September 20-25, attracted a large number of people with a variety of events.

These included Zoom talks about saving energy in the home, climate justice, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and a vegan cooking demo.

The Great Big Green Week (GBGW) is a UK-wide initiative of the Climate Coalition and hundreds of towns and villages across the UK took part to raise awareness about climate and ecological issues and to show why a climate crisis is relevant to local communities.

Lindfield's Great Big Green Week took place from September 20-25. This photo shows the group that went on the nature walk on Thursday (September 23). Picture: Fairer World Lindfield.

Chris Lee, one of the organisers, said she was delighted that some Lindfield shops participated by dressing their windows around a green theme.

“They shared the message that everyone, in some small way, can make steps towards a more sustainable way of living,” she said.

One of the online highlights from the week was a talk on Friday (September 24) by author Jen Gale who offered useful tips from her book The Sustainable(ish) Living Guide.

One live highlight was a nature walk on Thursday (September 23) led by James Skillicorn and Maggie Lloyd of Fairer World Lindfield, which encouraged walkers to appreciate the natural environment.

Chris Lee of Fairer World Lindfield with Lindfield Parish councillors Cavan Wood and Linda Grace. Picture: Fairer World Lindfield.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies joined a group that visited Cockhaise Farm on Saturday (September 25).

The sustainable organic dairy farm is run by Dan Burdett who gave a tour and talked about how regenerative farming can improve soil health.

Two members of Lindfield Parish Council’s Climate Working Group also held a session on goals for raising awareness about climate issues in Lindfield.

Recordings of the Zoom talks can be seen on Fairer World Lindfield’s Facebook page for anyone who missed them.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies with organic dairy farmer Dan Burdett and his daughter Molly. Picture: Fairer World Lindfield.

The film The Race is On was screened at the end of the week and is now available to watch on YouTube.

Chris Lee and Peter Desmond are the main co-ordinators of Fairer World Lindfield and the organisers of Lindfield’s Great Big Green Week.

Having previously been involved with Fairtrade in West London, Peter and Chris engaged with Lindfield shops, cafes, churches and schools who used or sold Fairtrade products a few years ago.

They applied to the Fairtrade Foundation and Lindfield was accredited as a Fairtrade Village in April 2018.

A group of local residents then founded Fairer World Lindfield together, starting in 2019 by holding two live events in King Edwards Hall and two Climate Cafes at the Stand Up Inn.