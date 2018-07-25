St Peter’s pupils create memory for future generations

School children from Henfield left their own mark in history last week as they took part in a time capsule burial.

The Year 3 pupils from St Peter’s C of E (Aided) Primary School put a variety of objects into the capsule ranging from newspapers, letters and photographs to a copy of the number one single at the time on CD as part of the event at Barratt Homes’ Bishop Park development in Henfield on Friday July 13.

Headteacher Nicholas Matthews, said: “Through burying the time capsules, they learnt about the importance of the lasting effect of a strong community, as well as thinking about how different life will be for the future community that opens our time capsule.

“They enjoyed discussing what life would look like when they are around 70 years in age, when the capsule will be opened. Our pupils had lots of fun selecting items to be buried and felt proud to be involved in the project. The school council were delighted that Barratt Homes set this project up and invited them to be part of the future.”

As well as creating an exciting memory for future generations to discover in 2078, the children also got to have a look behind the scenes where Barratt Homes, set to mark its 60th anniversary this month, is currently building 172 new homes.

Lynnette St Quintin, sales director for Barratt Southern Counties, commented: “As we create a thriving new community here at Bishop Park, we thought it would be a great initiative to have the children take part in this time capsule project.

“This was a fun activity, and really gave those involved an opportunity to think about significant items of their childhood. We have worked hard on a number of projects with the local community, so it is fantastic that we could work together with the local school to make our mark in history for future generations to one day discover.”

Visit www.barratthomes.co.uk for more information.