RSPB Pulborough Brooks offering two days of free entry to the wildlife reserve this winter

RSPB Pulborough Brooks is offering free entry to visitors over two days later this month to encourage people to discover and celebrate the winter wildlife at the reserve.

The annual free event, which this year will be held between Saturday November 24 and Sunday November 25, is always popular with visitors being able to explore the miles of nature trails and make creative gifts in wildlife inspired workshops.

New for 2018, children can work off winter energy on the new wild play equipment, before warming up with hot chocolate and cake in the café.

Emily Summers, visitor experience officer, said: “The RSPB are keen to help people see that winter wildlife includes far more than just robins and fungi.

“The Pulborough Brooks reserve receives special protection because of its winter wildlife, when the wetlands become a temporary home to huge flocks of lapwing, widgeon and other wading birds.

“All it takes is a passing peregrine for them all to take flight and fill the skies with colour. Stoats and mice can be spotted searching the hedgerows for food, while magnificent marsh harriers quarter the brooks.”

To help you get closer to these breath-taking natural sights, the reserve are offering guided walks from 1.30pm until 3pm on both days (from £4 per person).

Led by a group of expert volunteers, hot chocolate will be provided to warm you up on route.

If you’re feeling creative, you can also book on to one of the new ‘Inspired by Wildlife’ masterclasses and learn to carve your own wildlife-inspired stamp and print your own Christmas wrapping paper, or get to grips with drawing the wildlife out on the reserve.

These classes range from £20-40 per person and must be booked in advance.

The new nature-inspired playground, installed last spring, has proved really popular with younger guests. Funded by the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, through the Postcode Local Trust and LEADER, an EU-funded rural grant programme, it is designed to be accessible, so children of all abilities can go wild.

For more information or to book a walk or workshop, please visit www.rspb.org.uk/pulboroughbrooks or call 01798 875851