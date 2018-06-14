Refilling stations for water bottles set for Horsham

A campaign hoping to convince people to refill reusable water bottles rather than buying single use plastic bottles is coming to Horsham on Sunday July 8.

‘Refill’ will launch in the district at Funday Sunday in Horsham Park based at the Kinder Living stand who have signed up to be the official local partner of the national campaign.

Kinder Living spokeswoman Jeanette Mercer explained: “With public awareness of plastic pollution increasing, we know we all need to act.

“Kinder Living is about making positive changes, doing what we can, when we can, to make our homes and lives a bit more sustainable.

“Refill fits perfectly with this, which is why are so happy to lead the scheme for Horsham District. The beauty of Refill is that everyone can take part.

“We hope businesses and the public will support us in making Refill - Horsham District a great success.”

Refill aims to make filling up your reusable water bottle as easy and convenient as possible by encouraging more businesses to offer free tap water refills and promoting the installation of water fountains.

The campaign was started in Bristol in September 2015 by City to Sea who campaign on plastic pollution. There are now more than 10,000 Refill Stations around the UK.

With millions of plastic bottles being used daily across the UK, and almost half of them not being recycled, the potential impact is huge.

Kinder Living, who organise events and run a website aimed at encouraging homeowners to make more sustainable choices, has taken on the challenge of recruiting businesses to become ‘Refill Stations’.

Each participating business displays a Refill sticker in the window like the one pictured, which lets members of the public know they can ask for their water bottle to be filled with tap water, free of charge.

For those with a smart phone, there’s a free app to download, which shows all the Refill Stations in the area on a map.

Any businesses wishing to take part should email refill@kinderliving.co.uk.

The Refill app is available to download onto a smart phone from https://www.refill.org.uk/get-the-refill-app/ and more information about the scheme’s local progress will be found on https://www.refill.org.uk/refill-scheme/refill-horsham-district/