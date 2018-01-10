Pollution level for Horsham district revealed

Air pollution across the Horsham district is low according to a new interactive map.

The information, supplied by MappAir100 by EarthSense and highlighted in a BBC report where you can add your own postcode, says that the Horsham district is the lowest of the six grades of pollution.

This means that there is an extremely low chance of nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding the annual legal limit and the air in the district is generally good.

According to the information, the level for Storrington is also at the lowest, despite recent concerns over pollution levels in the village.

A few miles away, Crawley’s level is an average of two (moderate) which means there is a low chance of nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding the annual legal limit.

However, the air in the area is generally clean and should not cause health concerns except in exceptional weather conditions.

The rest of Sussex is at level one.

Across the UK, three-quarters of the postcodes which reach level five out of six are in London.

Earthsense has a guide on air pollution and how you can make a difference.