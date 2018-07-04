Funday Sunday Share Fair set to help save planet

Horsham Park will once again host the Rotary Club’s fantastic Funday Sunday event this Sunday.

This year it will also feature a unique Share Fair run by local community organisation Sussex Green Living.

This is a pop-up social event where instead of buying new things, people share, swap or recycle stuff.

The Share Fair is a concept that was developed by the Eden Project Communities Team and its aim is to engage people from all across the local community to share their skills, interests and passions.

No money changes hands and there is no political agenda – all goods and services are offered for free and it is open to everyone, with the goal of increasing happiness and wellbeing.

There will be a swap shop for clothes, books, DVDs and CDs where people can bring along unwanted items and take away something they would like for free.

There will also be a mobile Horsham Repair Cafe, where skilled volunteers will be available to repair things such as small electrical items, clothes and tech/gadgets.

Cheri Midderigh, one of the Share Fair participants, said: “As soon as I read about Share Fairs online, I knew that this would be a perfect way to extend the work we’ve been doing within Sussex Green Living to encourage people to share their ideas for treading more lightly on the Earth.”

The event is also a natural extension of the Horsham Repair Cafe, which has been running monthly since October 2017 and helps people rescue household items which may have ended up in landfill.

The fair will be running from 12 to 6pm in the Human Nature Garden.

There will be crafts for children and their adults as well as advice on greener living and recycling, plus storytelling, a sit and chat area, yoga, Magog morris dancers sharing their passion for dancing and much more.

This event is run by the community for the community, so if you would like to offer any skills at all, from helping to put up a marquee to teaching someone to crochet, contact cheri@sussexgreenliving.co.uk or call 01403 265705. For more visit www.sussexgreenliving.co.uk/event/.