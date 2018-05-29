Environmental group learn more about recyclable items

On Tuesday May 22, Viridor’s West Sussex recycling centre at Ford Aerodrome near Chichester hosted a visit by Horsham’s ‘Green Spirit’ environmental group.

The visit’s purpose was to gain greater knowledge of the range of items and materials which we all, as householders, can effectively recycle and the simple steps we can take to make those items more suitable for efficient recovery.

Particularly valuable for the group was the information on detailed aspects frequently not addressed in more ‘broad –brush’ guidance such as what types of plastic objects are acceptable; do staples need to be removed from paper; are ‘widowed’ envelopes a problem; how can you tell valuable aluminium foil from unusable metallised cellulose, and similar apparently minor points which often confuse would-be recyclers and can lead to much useful material going to waste.

A presentation and viewing under the direction of the site Education and Communications Officer Joanna Norman (red jacket and blue helmet in photo) revealed the unusually high proportion of household waste which the West Sussex plant can recycle, as well as the substantially greater percentage achievable if there were a more rigorous concern with recycling by all householders.

The ‘Green Spirit’ group is based at Horsham’s Unitarian church hall and holds meetings and events focused on the practical and ethical elements of environmental concern.

All are welcome an enquiries should be addressed to horsham.unitarians@gmail.com