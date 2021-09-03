Emergency services tackle ‘large diesel spill’ in Horsham town centre
Emergency services are on the scene of a diesel spill in Horsham town centre.
The fire service said it was called to a diesel spill in Albion Way at 6.55am this morning.
A spokesman added: “Crews from Horsham and Crawley were sent and on arrival, found a large amount of diesel leaking from a generator.
“The incident has now been scaled back with one crew from Horsham remaining in attendance, and efforts are being made to isolate the generator.”
The Environment Agency and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.