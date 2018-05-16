Trio of Farlington pupils produce fantastic national achievements

Farlington School’s year 11 pupils have recently produced some amazing achievements.

Juliet Webber has become a published author, Sahara Coles is a finalist in a national arts competition and Lottie Suckling is a national rugby champion.

Juliet Webber, 15, started writing her book, Demon Slayer, when she was 12, having been inspired by the ‘Chronicles of Ancient Darkness’ by Michelle Paver, as well as Tolkein’s works. Two years and 92,000 words later, it can now be bought from www.chennellsbrookpublishing.co.uk.

Sahara Coles, 16, has been chosen as a finalist of the Discover ARTiculation Challenge competition. She was one of five entries submitted to Leeds University, who judged all the entries from across the country.

The students had to choose, research and articulate for two to three minutes on any piece of artwork, such as a painting, sculpture or building. Each of our students spent time with Mrs Huntsman, head of art history, discussing their proposed artworks.

Their final entries were filmed and uploaded and the girls delivered their presentations to the school in a special assembly. Their proud parents were also invited in to school.

The adjudicators were wonderfully impressed by the time, effort and engagement shown by all of the participants. Sahara has been invited to speak during the ARTiculating art and culture day for KS4 students on July 11 at the University of Leeds. She has to give an extended version of her original presentation, Ai Weiwei dropping a Han dynasty urn (1995), to last five to seven minutes and will be one of only eight finalists from the whole country. We wish her the very best of luck.

During the day, she will also be able to attend activities and workshops led by staff and students from the University’s school of fine art, history of art and cultural studies.

Congratulations to Lottie Suckling, 16, in year 11, who is a national champion. She has recently won the national U18’s RFU final with her team, Pulborough. After an unbeaten season, the team won 36-7 against Newark at the Ealing Trailfinders stadium.

Lottie started playing rugby at the age of 10 and trains every Thursday evening with her club. She enjoys the physicality, team spirit and social aspects of the sport and is looking forward to further wins with her club.

The year 11s are now on study leave and celebrated on Friday by coming in fancy dress, taking the first letter of their name as inspiration for their character.

We wish them the best of luck for their exams!