School excited to be part of art trail

Farlington School is excited to be part of the Horsham Artists Open Studios Trail 2018.

We will host a number of local artists including Alison Ingram, Iris Bishop, Paul Fearn, Lunella Florence of Silverdashery and Kezia Noel-Paton who will exhibit their work and give an insight into an artist’s working practice and discuss the techniques used in their creative process.

Fine art, textiles, jewellery design and sculpture will be on show, as will work from Farlington art and textile design students.

Farlington will be venue three on the trail and open for visitors on two weekends: June 9 and 10 and June 16 and 17 from 10am until 5pm.

Entrance is free and there will also be the opportunity to purchase items or commission projects.

For more, visit www.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk