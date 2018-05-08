Roger Allam visits Christ’s Hospital for acting workshop

Sixth form drama pupils at Christ’s Hospital recently had the privilege of working with the brilliant actor Roger Allam.

Roger is an old blue (former pupil), who has a long and impressive career working across theatre, film and television.

Roger Allam (right) works with two pupils

He is best known for his roles in Endeavour, The Thick of It and Game of Thrones.

The workshop, held on April 20, focused on The Tempest, with Roger drawing on his work as Prospero in the Globe production of the play in 2013.

During the session the pupils worked on the famous ‘We are such stuff as dreams are made on’ speech from act 4, scene 1 where Prospero follows the masque with a philosophical speech to his daughter and son in law.

This was followed by a question and answer session about interpreting the play as well as the social and historical context of Shakespeare’s writing.

The pupils then quizzed Roger on his varied career with The Book Thief and The Thick of It fans equally interested.

Roger Allam was a Christ’s Hospital pupil from 1964 to 1972 and after reading drama at Manchester University has gone on to a glittering career.

He has won the Olivier award twice for best actor and once for best supporting actor.

Christ’s Hospital’s director of drama, John Johnson was delighted that pupils could meet such a distinguished performer.

He said: “This opportunity gave the pupils a real insight into an actor’s approach to playing one of Shakespeare’s seminal roles.

“The fact that Roger was able to find time in his busy schedule is a tribute to his generosity and belief in young people having a passion for studying drama.”

Roger was taking time out of his current project to visit the school.

At the moment he is performing in the West End at The Duke of York’s Theatre in David Hare’s The Moderate Soprano.