Horsham pupils treated to business insight at Q&A

Horsham students were treated to a special visit from a Burgess Hill businessman.

Collyer’s welcomed back PVL chief executive officer Nick Broom to the college for a question and answer session with students, focussing on employability.

PVL, based in Burgess Hill, has been saving lives on the roads since 1999 and is the world’s leading company creating high visibility markings for emergency service, highways and security vehicles.

Lucy Hargreaves, employability programme co-ordinator, said: “Over the past year Nick has been incredibly supportive of our employability programme at Collyer’s and is genuinely passionate about helping the next generation.

“It was really kind of him to give up so much of his valuable time to prepare for, and take part in, the question and answer session with our keen students.”

The innovative employability programme at Collyer’s has been uniquely designed by the college to help students into the world of work using taught sessions, workshops, trips and a host of inspiring special guests.

During a fast-paced and entertaining session, Nick answered questions about his career path, and covered a variety of areas.

These included management, working abroad, turning creative ideas into action, how to make yourself employable and the importance of people skills.

Nick modestly said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the session and hope that the students got something useful from it too!

“I was impressed with the employability group, who asked great questions and were all really engaged.

“I think this course is an excellent idea and it is great to see it has gone from strength to strength.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell, who teaches the highly regarded employability course at Collyer’s, presented the question and answer session.

He added: “Nick’s account of his success story was honest, humorous and massively inspirational.

“We have another bright employability group this year and they all thoroughly enjoyed the session.

“Nick is one of the good guys and genuinely cares.

“We all definitely want him to come back later in the year.”

Ian McAlister is director of HE and progression at the college.

He said: “The aim of the busy and insightful session was to help students, who are currently studying the employability programme in their second year at the college, gain an understanding of the world of work and how to plan their futures.”

Lucy Hargreaves added: “Employability is hugely important to us all at Collyer’s and today’s question and answer session is one of the college’s numerous progression initiatives that will run throughout this year.

“These include: mock interviews, employability skills workshops, Not Going to Uni evenings, HE evenings, networking lunches and mock assessment days.

“2018/19 is going to be busier than ever.”