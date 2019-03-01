Horsham Collyer’s hosts evening showing university alternatives

Although the majority of Collyer’s students progress to university and higher education, a number of students are contemplating taking alternative progression routes or moving into the job market.
A record 450 students and parents attended Collyer’s “Not Going to Uni” (NG2U) evening with its lively ‘Question Time’ style sessions, facilitated by Deputy Principal Steve Martell, outlining the post college world of employment and training.
