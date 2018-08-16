Excellent A-level results for Christ’s Hospital pupils

Christ’s Hospital pupils and their teachers are celebrating another year of excellent A-level results.

A highly impressive 53% of all Pre-U and A Level grades achieved were equivalent to either an A* or A, with 75% A*-B. Of all the grades achieved 16% were A*s, with 33 pupils out of the cohort of 117 achieving a minimum of one A*.

Christ's Hospital success

The average UCAS points achieved by a pupil was 130 which equates to ABB.

There were some notable individual achievements and huge congratulations go to the following students:

Lisa Fordham who achieved A*, A*, A, D3

Owen Foo with A*, A*, A, A (Engineering, Durham)

Adela-Marie Seeley A*, A*, D1 (Art Foundation, Farnham)

Freddie Underwood A*, A*, D2 (History, Oxford)

Geoffrey Rwamakuba with A*, A*, A* (Chemical Engineering, Imperial)

Charlotte Guo with A*, A*, D3 (Psychology and Language Sciences, UCL)

Finlay Osman Sellwood A*, A*, D3 (Physics, Imperial)

Jonathan Bridges with A*, A*, A (Mechanical Engineering, Bristol)

Arron Shaw A*, A*, A (Biochemistry, Oxford)

Jack Price with A*, A*, A (Economics and Politics, Bristol)

Congratulations to Luca Melville (History and Economics, Oxford), Nana Sarfo-Bonsu (Classics and English, Oxford), Bethany Tennant (Theology, Religion, and Philosophy of Religion, Cambridge), Freddie Underwood (History, Oxford) and Arron Shaw (Biochemistry, Oxford) on achieving their offer requirements to take up their Oxbridge places.

In addition three of our former pupils have confirmed Oxbridge places, Dani Heath (English, Oxford) and IB Diploma pupils Aoife Kelly (Philosophy and Theology, Oxford) and Roberto Salvia (History and Modern Languages, Cambridge).

As a consequence of this wonderful set of results, out of the cohort of 120 pupils choosing to apply through UCAS this year, 73% were able to take up either their first choice or insurance offer. Out of those successes, 40% are going to prestigious universities including Bristol, Cambridge, Durham, Edinburgh, Imperial College, KCL, LSE, Oxford, and UCL.

Simon Reid, Headmaster of Christ’s Hospital commented: “Once again our students, closely supported by their teachers, have produced results which are as firm a foundation for their careers as ever. These will have been produced on the back of considerable determination over a long period of time and, perhaps more notably, alongside engagement with a rich programme of opportunities centred on experience outside the classroom. My congratulations to our students and the entire Christ’s Hospital community for producing in these results such stark reminders of the value of determination and genuine curricular engagement.”