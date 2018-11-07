Dorset House School gets ‘excellent’ inspection result from the Independent Schools Inspectorate

A prep school in Bury has had an ‘excellent’ result after being subject to two inspections carried out by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

Between September 18 and 20, Dorest House School underwent a Focussed Compliance Inspection and an Educational Quality Inspection.

The three-day exercise covered all areas of the school and focussed primarily on the outcomes for pupils.

In part of the report which includes ‘the achievement of pupils, including their academic development’ and ‘the personal development of pupils’, the school received the equivalent of an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’

Matt Thomas, headmaster at the school, said: “I am delighted to say that Dorset House was found to be ‘excellent’ in both these areas.

“I would like to thank our governors for their support and all the staff for their hard work; the inspectors’ findings are a reflection of the work that staff do day in, day out.”

The lead inspector from the Independent Schools Inspectorate which reports directly to the Department for Education, was Dr Andrew Storey BA MSc who has a degree in maths and music, a PhD in computational science and is the director of ICT at Dulwich College.

During the inspection, there were at times five inspectors (one inspecting the lead inspector) on site and, in addition to checking that the school met the 131 independent school standards, they observed 25 lessons, interviewed 30 children and had discussions with staff.

Questionnaires were completed by children, parents and staff and the results analysed.

There was a remarkable 96 per cent approval rate for the school food from the children and the questionnaire responses were amongst the most positive that the inspectors had ever seen.

Matt added: “There are no descriptors for the first section regarding the standards which include safeguarding children, health and safety, national minimum standards for boarding and management, and governance – these are either ‘met’ or ‘not met’.

“This rather bland statement in no way reflects the huge amount of work which goes into this area of the school.”

