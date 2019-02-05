Crawley Down pre-school wins award cash for outdoor play area

Donkey Field pre-school in Crawley Down is celebrating after it won the Judges Choice Award in the Aviva Community Fund project.

The pre-school has been fundraising for more than a year to transform its outdoor space.

In 2018, enough money was raised for a retractable roof which allowed children to play outside in all weathers.

However, a spokesman added: “ Unfortunately, shortly after this was fitted the floor became unsafe which meant it restricted the amount space the children had to use.

“There have been lots of kind and generous people willing to get involved with raising the much-needed funds however, it was just not enough.”

Lisa Evans, fundraising co-ordinator for the pre-school, submitted an application to the Aviva Community fund project which won 75 per cent of the overall cost.

She said: “I didn’t think for a second we would be granted this amount of money for our project, there are so many worthwhile causes so it is a real privilege to be able to say that the judges chose ours.”

New flooring was fitted over the Christmas break.

Coral Lindsey, pre-school manager, said: “There is still more we need to do in the garden like add the sensory equipment and create a garden area that the children can grow fruits and vegetables in but that will come in time and we will continue to fundraise to make this setting the best it can be for our children.”

MP Jeremy Quin visited the pre-school to see how the money had been spent.

He said: “I hugely enjoyed visiting the Donkey Field pre-school and seeing children loving the fun environment and learning so much at the same time. I am delighted by their success in securing this funding and even under a dusting of snow I can see what and asset the new area will be for their outside learning environment.”