Crawley Apprenticeship Fair is open to people of all ages

People of all ages can find out about apprenticeships at an event in Crawley.

It is open to anyone interested in learning more.

Apprenticeships are no longer age restricted and people can earn a qualification while working and earning at the same time.

The fair, run jointly by West Sussex County Council and Crawley Borough Council, is a chance to meet employers and training providers attending and find out about vacancies.

Jack Harvey, an apprentice building surveyor at Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’ve found what I really enjoy about the apprenticeship is that I am gaining a vast amount of knowledge, due to both the learning in the workplace and spending one day a week at college.

“I believe anyone who is interested or thinking about apprenticeships should attend the Crawley Apprenticeship Fair. They will soon realise there is a wide variety of different jobs available that they may have not known about and from there find a job that best suits them.”

Cllr Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, added: “An apprenticeship can be a fantastic opportunity for people of any age so I would encourage anyone considering this as an option to come along.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Apprenticeships give people the opportunity to gain new skills and qualifications while earning a decent wage, increasing their chance to have better opportunities in their working lives. The Crawley Apprenticeship Fair could be your first step to a new career, don’t miss out!”

The Crawley Apprenticeship Fair is on Thursday (January 10) is at Civic Hall, Town Hall, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ, from 4pm-7pm.

There is no need to book a place but to find out more email apprentice.network@westsussex.gov.uk