Collyer’s raises more than £600 for Horsham and Crawley charity the Springboard Project

Collyer’s student council, the Richard Collyer Union or RCU, has announced RAG week events in October at the college raised more than £600 for the Springboard Project.

Events included a bake sale, karaoke, face painting and a teacher fancy dress competition.

Equality and diversity officer Noami Lask, who teaches geography at Collyer’s and manages the RCU, said: “The students have worked really hard to organise a range of events and all at Collyer’s are really proud to raise over £600 for such a worthwhile charity.

“This will help Springboard to continue their superb work helping children with disabilities in Horsham and Crawley have access to the same play and leisure opportunities as any other children. Staff and students have donated generously all week to support our neighbours at Springboard.”

Assistant principal Andrea John said: “It was fantastic to see the Collyer’s community come together in such a fun way. Huge congratulations to Noami and the amazing RCU students for making RAG 2018 such a monumental success! The staff also deserve great credit for taking such an active role in the fancy dress.

“The Collyer’s students and staff have been incredibly generous and are a credit to the college.”

Rob Hussey, head of faculty for science and maths, dressed as the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, to raise money for the charity.

He said: “I’d like to say thank you very much everyone, I’m all shook-up!”

The Springboard Project is based in Hurst Road, Horsham, and in Stagelands, Langley Green, Crawley.

For more information visit www.springboardproject.com

