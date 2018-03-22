Christ’s Hospital School debating society visited by distinguished law professionals

Christ’s Hospital school recently hosted a law debate and careers panel with a number of distinguished special guests.

On February 23, former pupils of Christ’s Hospital, Sir Rupert Jackson PC and a team of lawyers and barristers, returned to their old school for the event and to impart some knowledge to the students.

Sir Rupert is a retired justice of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales.

The debate was led by the school’s debating society with the motion ‘This House believes that monuments to controversial figures should be removed from schools and universities’.

Christian Bryan in Year 13, ably chaired the debate with Year 13s Freddy Underwood and Katrina Millett forming the proposition.

Year 10s Andrew McLeod and Zinny Donovan opposed them.

Both the proposition and opposition delivered forceful and convincing arguments.

The audience engaged well with some subject specific questions. The opposition argued that if such monuments were removed then future generations would not be inclined to discuss the controversial issues that they represent for example, Cecil Rhodes and imperialism.

The opposition won the vote but Sir Rupert awarded the law debate trophy for best speeches to the proposition. He gave specific feedback to both sides and also offered tips and points on debating and public speaking.

History teacher, Jacob Keet, said: “We were particularly impressed with our younger speakers Andrew McLeod and Zinny Donovan, 15, who were debating in a public setting for the first time.”

The evening ended with a careers panel of lawyers, all former pupils, including Sir Rupert, who talked about their work before answering questions.

Helen-Claire Burt, head of careers, said: “Many thanks to Sir Rupert, Andrew Cosedge, barrister, Tamas Lorinczy, solicitor, Abigail Li, solicitor, judge David Stone and Palomi Kotecha, paralegal, for visiting us and sharing their knowledge with our pupils.”