Christ’s Hospital pupils take on epic charity walk

Christ’s Hospital monitors (prefects) are preparing to walk a monumental 44 miles on Sunday, April 15, raising money for charities YoungMinds and Chestnut Tree House.

The 17 sixth formers will walk from the City of London to their Horsham campus in an estimated time of 12 hours.

Simon Reid, headmaster, will join them, as will other staff along the way. They will start their journey in Newgate Street by the school’s recently installed sculpture (close to the site of Christ’s Hospital’s original home) – a route which the pupils say connects the school’s history and its ethos today.

On choosing charities to support, Keenan, one of the monitors, said: “Chestnut Tree House is close to my heart - my younger sister was born with a rare genetic condition which causes aggressive seizures, learning difficulties, kidney failure and both speech and physical delay. Without the help of the charity, my sister and my family would not be who they are today.”

Chestnut Tree House provides hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions. YoungMinds is the UK’s leading charity committed to improving the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people.

The pupils hope the walk will raise awareness of the charities and that they reach their target of £2,500. To donate to the fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/teams/monitorswalk2