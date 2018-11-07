Children’s author Tom Palmer visits Christ’s Hospital School

A children’s author visited Christ’s Hospital School on Tuesday October 30 to inspire Year 7 pupils with reading and sporting related activities, including a fun run.

Tom Palmer, who writes on the themes of sport and history and is excellent at engaging reluctant readers, spoke to the pupils about his new book ‘The Armistice Runner’, which ties in with the Armistice centenary.

He then led a question and answer session followed by a goal-shooting activity (with an inflatable goal and soft ball) and finished up with a cross country run around the school grounds with the children.

He said: “Thank you to Christ’s Hospital for a memorable afternoon. The school is fantastic; I loved every minute.”

Tom is the author of three Puffin football children’s series, Football Academy, Foul Play and The Squad.

Foul Play was short listed for the 2009 Blue Peter Book Award.

Tom’s new book The Armistice Runner, which is available at the school’s library for the pupils to read, tells the story of keen young fell-runner Lily who discovers her great-great-grandfather’s diaries from the First World War.

His incredible story of bravery helps her to reconnect with her gran – who she is losing to dementia – and gives her the inspiration she needs to push through and win.

Tom is pictured with Christ’s Hospital pupils.