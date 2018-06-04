Annual summer fete promises to be a fun-filled family day

The Friends of Ingfield Manor grand summer fete at the Five Oaks, Billingshurst, school will be held on Sunday June 10 at 2pm.

This year’s fete will be the first since Ingfield Manor School transferred to a new provider; Ambito Education, a division of Salutem Healthcare.

The fete, which has been held annually for over 40 years, offers a fun-filled afternoon for the entire family.

This year the afternoon will include a martial arts demonstration by students at Rikkyo School, and a performance by the ever popular Horsham Bluebelles Baton Twirlers.

The fun dog show is also on again this year, with entries starting at 1pm.

Visitors to the fete will be able to have a guided tour of the school’s woodland project whereby 4.6 acres of previously unused woodland has been developed to provide an outdoor learning environment where students can interact with nature, learn new skills and share this resource with pupils from local mainstream schools.

Once again a big attraction is the unique and popular 10¼”gauge steam railway, Ingfield Light Railway, which is open to the public especially on fete day.

All the family will be able to enjoy fun fair attractions, trampolines, ‘Owls Out and About’, face painting, stalls, sideshows, barbeque and refreshments.

Mr Don Newport, chairman of the Friends of Ingfield, said: “We have a fun-packed afternoon planned – we hope that everyone has a good time and spends a lot of money.

“ We are very grateful for all the help from pupils, students, staff, parents and many many supporters that makes our fete such a success every year.”

Ingfield Manor School is a day and weekly boarding school for primary and secondary aged pupils with cerebral palsy or similar neurological conditions. It has a unique place in the development of Conductive Education in this country. The Friends of Ingfield is a small voluntary group of local people dedicated to supporting the work of the School and School for Parents. The fete is their main event of the year.