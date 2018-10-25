Doctors appointments now available in the evenings and at weekends

Appointments to see a GP in the evenings and weekends are now being made available to people in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex.

Under changes introduced on October 1, everyone registered with a GP in Horsham and Mid Sussex can access the new service, along with the majority of patients in Crawley.

Appointments can be made at new town GP ‘hubs’ which offer both routine and urgent appointments which can be booked through the patient’s own GP practice during normal opening hours.

Dr Minesh Patel, chairman of the Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, which has introduced the new system, said: “We want to ensure that all patients in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex get the best possible care in the right place, at the right time. We know winter is a time when the NHS is under pressure, but it’s that way because it’s the time when our patients often need us most.

“We have designed this new GP service in partnership with local people. You told us that having access to a GP in the evenings and weekends – particularly on a Saturday was important to you.”

Health chiefs say that for urgent care outside of normal working hours, patients should continue to use the telephone service NHS 111.