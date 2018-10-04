Developers ‘delighted’ as plans for IKEA and 600 homes in West Sussex approved

Developers have said they are ‘delighted’ by the decision to approve proposals for 600 homes and an IKEA in West Sussex.

Adur District Council’s planning committee voted to approve the controversial scheme in Lancing at a meeting held at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy last night (Wednesday, October 3).

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited, a subsidiary of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, said after the meeting: “I’m obviously delighted that Adur council have supported our application.

“The application was about jobs, it was about homes, it was also about safeguarding the future of Shoreham Airport.

“It’s a win for Lancing, it’s a win for Adur and it’s a win for the greater Brighton community.”

An artists's impression of the proposed IKEA in Lancing

Speaking about the next steps foward, Mr Perry said: “We have to negotiate the section 106 agreement, then plannning permission will be granted and we will move on from there.

“If we can get that process sorted out quickly, we are hoping we will be on site in January 2019, with IKEA delivered in early 2021.

“We will have homes within mid 2019.”

