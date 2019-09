A woman dog walker leapt into action when she saw a group of girls set fire to a heap of hay in a Horsham field.

Police say that the woman grabbed a photo of the three teenage girls before running over and putting out the fire.

Officers say the woman was walking her pet in Chesworth Lane, Horsham, on September 2 when the incident happened.

The girls ran off after lighting the fire.

Police say inquiries are continuing into what happened.