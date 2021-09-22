Window damaged in egg-throwing incident in Burgess Hill
A Burgess Hill resident’s window was damaged by someone throwing eggs yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 21), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:17 pm
The incident happened between 2pm and 4pm in Pangdene Close, said Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor.
“Did you witness this mindless act of vandalism?” he asked.
“Maybe know who the culprit was? It’s CAD 0640.”
People can make a report by calling 101 or visiting www.sussex.police.uk, quoting the CAD number.