Vandals target Southwater family’s Christmas lights display

The Paul family had decorated the garden and outside of their home with twinkling lights, baubles, inflatable Christmas characters, a reindeer, stag’s head - and more.

But they were shocked to discover last week that someone had snipped a guy rope on an inflatable Christmas tree.

And just days later vandals cut through an electric cable powering the lights for their outdoor display on the corner of Cedar Drive and York Close.

The Paul family's Christmas lights in Southwater

Mum of two Caroline Paul said: “We spend a lot of time, effort and money on our decorations for the enjoyment of the community - and then people do that!”

And she directly appealed to those responsible: “Please don’t spoil my kids’ Christmas and that of many others who enjoy the displays by vandalising it.”

Neighbours have also branded it a ‘horrible, mindless thing to do’ and ‘pointless’ saying how they always admire the Paul’s house as they pass by.

Caroline said what happened was a shame because she was trying to bring some positivity after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Caroline and Sam Paul with some of their garden Christmas decorations

“The majority of the people in this village are amazing,” she said, “but who knows what goes through the minds of some people.”

She said both her children Finn, 9, and seven-year-old daughter Sophia were upset and disappointed by what happened.

But, she said, husband Sam had since managed to repair the damage.

She also said it was ‘ironic’ that her family lights had been targeted - because she’s currently organising a Christmas lights competition for the local Co-op where she works in Southwater.

The Southwater Illuminated competition

“It’s ironic that I’m organising this lights competition and someone has tried to nobble my own.”

As part of her Co-op work, Caroline works as Co-op member pioneer for Southwater and Buck Barn working in the community to help facilitate funding for community projects.