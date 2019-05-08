Two men charged following numerous offences in Cranleigh and across Waverley district

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation following a lengthy investigation into vehicle crime and burglary in Waverley, which included several offences in Cranleigh.

Marc Masterton, 21, of Montgomerie Road, Southsea, Hampshire, and Scott Gaffney, 19, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, were charged with 25 offences in Cranleigh on 17 January 2019, along with dozens of others across the district in March and April this year.

They are next due to attend Guildford Crown Court on 6 June.